Just like the rest of the world, we too are elated that Priyanka Chopra has found her soulmate in the dashing Nick Jonas. Ever since their wedding, the duo has been spotted painting the town red. Their fashionable strolls in the lanes of Paris to their luxurious getaways; everything about the couple grabs the headline and rightly so!

However, before Priyanka found her man, she also had a fair share of romantic relationships. One such relationship was that with 2050 actor Harman Baweja. It is said that on the sets of 2050, the duo started falling in love but, by the end of their second film, they had parted ways.

Talking about the reason behind their break-up, Harman had taken up the entire blame on himself. As per an India Today report, Harman had said to a leading daily, "I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn't. I couldn't. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved. In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) used to tell me, 'we are not used to people getting into our space. We don't let any actor do that.' But I crossed all boundaries. I was involved at every stage, every level. What's Your Raashee was very important to me."

In an interview with Subhash K Jha, talking about working with Priyanka after heading for splitsville, Baweja had said, "Not at all. Whether we were together or now, I don't think our work can ever get affected. We're thorough professionals about this. We've been great friends and we still are great things. It was fabulous working with her earlier. It's fabulous now. I don't think personal relationships should affect the quality of my work."

Harman Baweja had even attended Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception in Mumbai. While media continues to make speculations, the duo still remains good friends.