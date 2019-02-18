Out of all the secret love affairs and flings that Bollywood celebrities have had, one that grabbed the maximum headline was that of Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. It was alleged that during the shooting of 'Don', the two came closer and from then on there was no looking back for the two.

Priyanka entered Shah Rukh's friend circuit and was even close to wife Gauri Khan. However, once Gauri apparently got the whiff of their relationship, she made sure to cut off all ties with Priyanka and even got her excluded from their friend circle.

Years later, in an interview with Dirty Laundry, Priyanka spilled the beans on her ex-boyfriend, which hinted directly at SRK. In the interview, Chopra spoke about how she was still using her ex-boyfriend's hoodie and has feelings attached to it. And what was more interesting? Shah Rukh Khan had earlier been spotted wearing the same hoodie at different occasions.

Talking about it, Priyanka had said, "I was a little unsure about this one but, then, your show is called Dirty Laundry, so I thought, I might as well. This is a jacket that I literally live in and it's my airport jacket but it belonged to my ex-boyfriend."

When the host asked her if she could still smell him, Priyanka said, "I hope not." The host further asked her why did she keep it. To which Priyanka said, "Things get exchanged and this one, I really really loved. It kind of became mine and stopped being his after it stayed at my house once."

Replying to whether he wanted it back, Chopra said, "He asked for it and I said no. I was like 'no'. That's what happens in relationships. Sorry!"

Well, for the intrusive ones, that might have given away the fact that they were indeed dating and it didn't take people to put two and two together.