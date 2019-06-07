Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding can easily be called one of the biggest and most elaborate weddings of 2018. From the venue, food, décor to their trousseau, everything made headlines for the right reason. Priyanka's wedding with Nick became one of the biggest talking points of the country at once, Even now, the buzz around them hasn't diminished even a bit.

In a recent interview with Instyle magazine, Priyanka spoke up about her age difference with Nick Jonas. Talking about the same, Priyanka, who is 10 years older to Nick Jonas, said: "People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Talking about how Nick reacted the first time he met his mother Madhu Chopra, Chopra said: "I wasn't worried when I met them because I met them at a wedding and I have lived in the US. But taking him to India, I was a little concerned about how he would react to India being a completely different culture. It's an adventure of every sense. When Nick was coming down the first time, I was a little like, 'Oh, man...' Both my mom and Nick speak at this decibel (inaudible murmur), so anyone around them is like, 'Huh? Sorry what?' When they were speaking to each other when they met, I was like, 'Are they even going to understand each other? Cause I don't understand the conversation."

Priyanka Chopra recently became the face of US magazine InStyle's July issue. Raising the temperature in backless sequined saree, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Mrs Chopra looked every bit of vision.