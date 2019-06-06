There's no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra is all over the place. From commercials, fashion shows, events, magazine covers, premieres, small screen to the big screen; Priyanka is ruling the roost everywhere. One of the most bankable stars of the country, Priyanka has been making waves ever since she ventured into the Hollywood space.

After silencing the fashion police with her black and bold avatar at the premiere of Jonas brothers' – Chasing Happiness, Priyanka Chopra became the face of US magazine InStyle's July issue. Raising the temperature in backless saree, Mrs Chopra definitely knows how to burn the floor.

The sequined saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani is not only accentuating Priyanka's curves but also giving her a chic look. Sharing the picture from the cover shoot, Priyanka wrote, ""Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn't go out of style when the seasons change. The 'Saree' is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I'm wearing one. I'm so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine's July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India's incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi."

The Instagram page of the magazine shared a snippet from her interview where she has talked about her desire to change the world, contribution to the cause, husband Nick Jonas, marriage, cultural differences, evolved fashion sense and her crazy fan following.

Priyanka is currently busy with the shoot of – The Sky is Pink – where she would be seen with Farhan Akhtar.