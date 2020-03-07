Love and hate are part and parcel of Bollywood. While you win many relationships, you also lose some. And even though Priyanka Chopra might have finally found the perfect man for her, there was a time when the desi girl was in news but not for all the good reasons.

It was during Andaaz and Aetraaz days that rumours of Akshay Kumar being more than interested in his co-star Priyanka Chopra had started surfacing. Their onscreen chemistry soon translated to off-screen chemistry and the media couldn't stop writing about it. Though they never accepted the relationship, they never explicitly denied it either.

Akshay - Twinkle's showdown

A TOI report had stated that Akshay and Twinkle had a massive showdown in a Goa resort in 2004. Twinkle got a whiff of the whole situation and lost her cool. Without caring about onlookers, Twinkle apparently blasted Akshay Kumar. However, on being asked Twinkle said, "How is it even possible? All this while, I've been working in Dubai and my son is with Akshay and his sister in Goa. I don't know why people are saying such things."

Prakash Jaju's claims

Priyanka Chopra's former manager, Prakash Jaju, who Priyanka had filed a case against, revealed that one day a hero's mother-in-law called him to warn Priyanka to stay away from her daughter's husband. As per her manager, when he tried conveying the same to Priyanka's mother, she said about the mother-in-law, "vo kaunsi doodh ki dhuli hai?"

Akshay Kumar's confession

On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, broke his silence on working with Priyanka in future and said, "There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra." He further added, "Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure."

Well, since the two have given us some major hits, we would love to see the two come together for a fabulous project once again. Won't we?