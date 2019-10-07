While Akshay Kumar's romance with Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon gained quite a buzz, his alleged involvement with desi girl Priyanka Chopra also gave way too many headlines. While Priyanka Chopra is now happily married to Nick Jonas and her Andaaz co-star Akshay Kumar is a loving husband to Twinkle Khanna, there was a time when things weren't too smooth between the couple.

Rumours of Priyanka and Akshay being more than 'just good friends' gained such momentum that as per a TOI report, Twinkle Khanna had to intervene. It was then that Akshay vowed never to work with Priyanka again.

On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, when Khiladi Kumar was asked if he has made a promise to his wife to never work with Ms Chopra again, Akshay said, "There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra."

On being probed further, Kumar said, "Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure."

A TOI report had stated that Akshay and Twinkle had a massive showdown in a Goa resort in 2004 owing to his proximity to Chopra. However, on being asked Twinkle had said, "How is it even possible? All this while, I've been working in Dubai and my son is with Akshay and his sister in Goa. I don't know why people are saying such things."

While Priyanka was still trying to make a mark in the industry back then, the diva has now become a global name.