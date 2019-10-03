Priyanka Chopra tops the list of most followed Indians on Instagram. Other celebrities to follow her in the list are Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Aalia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor.

In the list of top 5 most followed Indians on Instagram, four are Bollywood actresses, and just one male celebrity. Priyanka, who is now considered a global star, has the highest numbers of followers on Instagram in India. She heads the list with 44.9 million followers.

Second in the chart is Cricketer Virat Kohli, who has 41.6 million followers. Deepika Padukone comes third with 39.2 million, Alia Bhatt in fourth position with 37.5 million and then Shraddha Kapoor secures fifth slot with 34.9 million followers. Looks like it is our Bollywood divas, who primarily dominate the Instagram world.

To talk about the actresses professional world, Priyanka will soon be seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink that also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Deepika has two upcoming movies – one is Chhapaak and the other is Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Alia too has a number of interesting upcoming projects including Brahmastra, Sadak 2 andTakht. On the other side, Shraddha has recently started shooting for Baaghi 3 that features Tiger Shroff. She also has another anticipated film Street Dancer