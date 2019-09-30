As we all know that after Salman Khan walked out of Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had decided to continue with Alia Bhatt as lead for his upcoming film Gangubai. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan is being considered for a role opposite Alia in the film.

According to reports that have been doing the rounds of the industry, Bhansali is on a lookout for a young male lead who would play the love interest of Alia in Gangubai. And since Alia has a powerful role to play, Bhansali is making sure the male lead matches up to her level.

While there is confirmation about the said reports, Kartik's recent visit to Bhansali's office had given enough fodder for gossipmongers. And since Kartik has now become one of the most desirable lead actors from the younger lot by delivering back-to-back hits, there's a strong possibility that Bhansali might bring him on board.

If it turns out to be true, it will be the first time that Alia and Kartik would be seen sharing space in a film which is based around a brothel owner and her life. The film will soon go on floor.