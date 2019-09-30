Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, who were making news with their budding friendship, we hear, are not friends anymore. The duo, who were a riot in their Instagram videos, apparently have not been on talking terms lately.

As per reports, Ananya Panday is quite competitive and wants to be better than Kartik in each and every shot. While few co-actors would have appreciated this, Kartik, it seems, is not very happy about this.

"Something about Ananya's attitude irks Kartik. She's become very competitive on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh, and she wants to do better than him in every shot. No harm in that. In fact, being competitive is a good thing. But unfortunately, it is annoying Kartik, and so the tension is growing," revealed a source to Deccan Chronicle.

There was a time when just like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday too had disclosed her affection for Kartik Aaryan. On being asked about link-up rumours with Kartik, Ananya had said in an interview, "It's cute, it's fun. Ya, I am happy."

Further talking about Kartik, Ananya had said, "Kartik is selfless as an actor. He thinks about how to make a scene better. He won't just think about his lines. And I think he is so comfortable with the language in Hindi. He is spontaneous and can make up impromptu jokes. So, I think that's very cool."

While Kartik and Bhumi are expected to play husband and wife in the film, Ananya would be seen as Kartik's extra-marital love interest in the film. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 6.