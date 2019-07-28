Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are almost inseparable as the two are often spotted together not just on film sets, but also off set. Now, the actress reacted to the viral pictures that showed her sitting behind Kartik on a bike.

In a video shared on social media by a fan-page, a candid Sara is seen sharing her experience of working with her rumoured beau on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2.

"I had a blast. Every day on the set was a fun memory, I don't think I can pick a memory... there were moments where I was like I am actually working because the AD would come and say the shot is ready and I'd be like oh okay, I am here on a job," Sara said.

Talking about the bike ride with Kartik, Sara jokingly said, "She is getting paid" to do that. "I used to laughingly say that I am being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike. I mean, any girl would die to do that right. So it was quite fun," she added.

Although neither Sara nor Kartik confirmed their relationship, they have always openly expressed liking for each other. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2 is slated to be released next year February.