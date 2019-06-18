Contrary to previous reports, Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh apparently has no problems with her daughter's closeness to Kartik Aaryan.

As reported, Kartik made a secret visit to Sara's house on Sunday night. The actor reportedly somehow managed to escape paparazzi and left the place silently.

"On Sunday night, Kartik secretly visited Sara at her house. He shied away from the paparazzi and made a quiet exit before they could ask him to pose for pictures. Kartik has been avoiding speaking about Sara now in interviews as well," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that Sara's mother Amrita has no issue with their growing friendship or rumoured affair, and Kartik's secret visit to her place proves it.

Earlier, it was reported that Amrita was extremely upset at Sara making more news for her personal life than her professional work. According to the DNA report, she was furious at pictures of the two young stars together coming out on social media every now and then. It was also reported that Amrita had told Sara to avoid too much closeness with Kartik, and focus more on career.

On the work front, Sara and Kartik have been busy shooting for their upcoming film together Love Aaj Kal 2. A number of pictures from the sets of the film were leaked days ago. A video was also out on social media that reportedly had the duo kissing each other for a scene in the film.