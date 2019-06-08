Ever since Sara Ali Khan made than sensational revelation on Koffee with Karan that she would like to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan, we, the fans, just can't seem to get enough of the two. Such was the buzz created that they both were immediately signed by Imtiaz Ali for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal.

From enjoying Eid festivities together to hopping the town hiding faces, the duo looks incredibly adorable together. With each leaked or papped picture, rumours of the two dating gets even more stronger. A picture allegedly from the sets of the film had been leaked where the duo was seen kissing.

While we all are enjoying the duo's candid friendship-cum-romance, mom Amrita Singh apparently isn't too happy with the growing proximity between the two. As per a report in DNA, Amrita Singh is not happy with the fact that her daughter has been making more news ofr her personal life than her professional life. The report says that she has been asked Sara to focus on her career more.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, didn't seem to mind his daughter's decision to date Kartik Aaryan or marry Ranbir Kapoor. However, if the pictures are anything to go by, there is no stopping Sara Ali Khan and Kartik from enjoying their romantic getaways.

Currently at the peak of his career, Kartik Aaryan had established himself as one of the most bankable actors of the generation with back-to-back commercial hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Swwety, Luka Chuppi etc. Sara Ali Khan too made her presence felt with her strong performance in Kedarnath. The young diva has a number of big projects lined up in her kitty.