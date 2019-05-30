Kartik Aaryan is one actor who is simultaneously linked up with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Although Kartik never confirmed dating either of the two, it looks like he is more close to Ananya than Sara.

Kartik and Ananya recently appeared on a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, where the actor was asked to choose one between Sara and Ananya. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said that he knows Ananya better. "I know Ananya better now. I have been working with her, of late," he said.

Interestingly, Kartik has been shooting with both the actresses as he will share screen space with Sara in Love Aaj Kal 2 and with SOTY 2 actress in Pati Patni Aur Who. It is not clear if Kartik chose Ananya over Sara just because the former was present with him at that moment.

Apparently, this is not the first time that the young actor picked up Ananya over Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Earlier, he was asked by a Twitter user to name his favourite actor between the two young divas. He had reportedly made his choice clear by saying, "Whoever considers me their favourite. A rumour is just a rumour, is it not? It is just random talk. I look forward to shooting for the film with Ananya".

On the other side, Ananya too never shies away from expressing her fondness for Kartik. Hurling praises on the actor, Ananya had admitted having a crush on him. In another occasion, she had said, "Let me put it this way. He is a very good friend. We are also doing a film together and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him."