Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted together inside a car, holding each other's hands. While the two appeared to be cosying in, Sara was seen desperately trying to hide her face from the cameras.

Sara and Kartik's off-screen camaraderie has been hogging a lot of limelight ever since the actress expressed her fondness for him on national television. The two have been spotted together a lot of times. But this time things seemed to be a little different.

Some pictures have come up in which Sara and Kartik are seen holding hands inside a car before entering Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Right after they realised cameras are focussed on them, Sara desperately tried to hide her face, while Kartik ended up being in an awkward position.

While the reason behind Sara's act is not clear, a lot of people commented on the pictures saying it was just a publicity stunt.

A few days ago, it was reported that director Imtiaz Ali had strictly instructed the two stars to cut down their public appearances together before the release of Love Aaj Kal 2. The director had reportedly felt that too many public appearances would reduce people's interest in their chemistry.