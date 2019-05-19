While rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dating each other are ripe, the two stars have apparently been asked to cut down their public appearances together.

It has been reported that Love Aaj Kal 2 director Imtiaz Ali has instructed Sara and Kartik to reduce their public appearances together as he feels the public will otherwise lose interest in their chemistry by the time of the release of their film.

"Kartik and Sara had been making too many appearances together in public. They have also been making a lot of headlines. It will then take away the charm of the film too soon if the media stops asking them fun questions about each other. Hence Imtiaz Ali has told them to try and keep the exclusivity towards the film's release as it will help the film," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Sara and Kartik are often spotted together in public, sparking rumours of something romantic brewing between them. Moreover, the two never hesitate to express their fondness for each other.

However, Kartik lately is being linked up with Ananya Panday as well. She too recently expressed her liking for the young actor, which made many believe that Kartik and Ananya are secret lovers. Nonetheless, everything is just rumours until the concerned stars chose to confirm.