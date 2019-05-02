After Sara Ali Khan, another star kid Ananya Panday confessed to having crush on Kartik Aaryan. The young diva, who is set to make her debut with Student of the Year 2, admitted she has a crush on Kartik, and she is very much open about it.

"I am 20 and it's normal to have a crush on someone. I am open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I am lucky I have got a chance to work with him," Ananya told Mumbai Mirror. Earlier, Sara had opened up about her fondness for Kartik on Koffee with Karan. She had said that she has a crush on him, and would like to date him.

Soon the two began meeting each other, and that gave rise to their dating rumours. Pictures of them together had started doing the rounds on social media, making many believe that they are in a relationship.

However, soon Kartik began to be linked up with Ananya too, and now that the latter has openly confessed her liking for the actor, gossip mongers are likely to come up with new speculations.

On the work front, both Sara and Ananya are going to be seen sharing screen space with Kartik. Saif Ali Khan's daughter will romance him in Love Aaj Kal 2, and Ananya will pair up with him in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

While Sara is already a star with back to back hit movies – Kedarnath and Simmba, Ananya is going to show her talent in SOTY 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and another debutant Tara Sutaria.