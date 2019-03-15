Yet another picture of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan together has appeared on social media, making their fans extremely excited.

A photo has been going viral on social media that apparently shows Kartik and Sara enjoying a bike ride together. Although the picture is not very clear, the boy and girl in the frame very much resemble the two stars.

It is also not clear if Sara and Kartik were shooting for their film Love Aaj Kal 2 or they were just having some good time together. Nonetheless, the picture has been doing the rounds on the internet, and fans cannot stop themselves from wondering if something is actually brewing between the two.

A few days ago, another photo had appeared on social media that showed Sara and the young actor walking hand in hand. While many had opined the picture to be an edited one, some others again had speculated something romantic to be happening between them.

But maximum noise was created on the virtual world when a video came up that showed a couple, resembling Sara and Kartik, locking lips. The video was very unclear, but many of the viewers believed it to be the two stars in the clip. Again, it was not confirmed if it was a shot being taken for the film or Sara and Kartik were actually having some cosy moments.

The buzz around the two young actors started after Sara on Koffee with Karan stated that she has a crush on Kartik. Ever since rumours of their growing closeness began making the noise.

See the latest picture below: