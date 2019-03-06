After months of speculations, Kartik Aaryan had confirmed that he is being paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, a sequel to the director's 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal. The two had always expressed their fondness towards each other and now a video has surfaced on the internet claims that Kartik and Sara were seen sharing a passionate liplock.

In the alleged behind the scenes video of Love Aaj Kal 2, a couple having stark resemblance to Kartik and Sara can be seen sharing intimate moments at a party. The boy can be seen hugging the girl and planting kisses on her neck. The girl then turns around and locks lips with him as she wraps her arms around his neck while the boy holds her by her waist.

The video which has been shared by a fan account of Kartik Aaryan has claimed that it was the actor kissing Sara Ali Khan while shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. The 22 seconds clips has now sent their fans into frenzy wondering if Kartik and Sara have locked lips for real.

While the clip is quite blurry and doesn't give us a clearer view of the actors' faces, it would be wrong to come to any conclusions.

Love Aaj Kal saw Sara's father Saif Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone. It will be interesting to see if daddy Saif will share screen with daughter Sara in the film considering the prequel had Saif also featuring in a flashback while telling an old fashioned love story.

It also remains to be seen how Sara and Kartik will manage to strike a chord with their romantic chemistry. The two will be paired for the first time on screen.

Meanwhile, take a look at this 22 seconds viral clip of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan (supposedly) sharing a passionate liplock.