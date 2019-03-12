Ever Sara Ali Khan expressed her fondness for Kartik Aaryan, fans have been keeping a close watch at the two stars. Now a photo has come up on social media that shows Sara and Kartik walking hand in hand.

One Instagram page shared a picture that shows Sara and Kartik walking holding each other's hands. Fans got surprised to see the picture and many believed it to be fake. The photo received a lot of comments as some just wondered if Sara and the Luka Chuppi actor are actually dating, and some others simply dubbed it as an edited photo of the duo.

It can very well be an edited picture as something like "sartik.edits" is written at the bottom of the picture as watermark. Nonetheless, even if it is edited, it has been done quite impressively as it looks quite genuine.

Recently a video was doing the rounds on social media that showed a boy and a girl, having resemblance with Kartik and Sara, engaging in a passionate liplock. It was being shared by many fans, claiming that it is Sara and Kartik in the video kissing each other while shooting for their film Love Aaj Kal 2.

However, it was too blurry to confirm that the couple in the video was indeed the two young stars. Speculations around the Kedarnath actress and Kartik started after Sara on Koffee with Karan had said that she would like to date Kartik.

Soon, a video had shown Ranveer Singh apparently trying to be their cupid, introduced the duo at a party, and Sara was seen blushing. It will be interesting to see if something is actually brewing between them or not.