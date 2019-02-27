Sara Ali Khan recently featured in her first ever magazine cover, but an apparent blunder in the photoshoot editing caused massive trolling for the actress and the magazine.

Sara appeared on the cover of Filmfare, and she looked absolutely stunning in the Bohemian avatar. The magazine shared pictures of the photoshoot, but soon people noticed something in it that made them criticise it rather than appreciate.

In one of the pictures, Sara is seen being accompanied by an African man, standing behind her. A closer look into the man's position makes it appear that there is something wrong about it. First, the man has no shadow in the photo, and it appears like he was simply photoshopped into the image.

This apparent goof up soon caught people's notice, and they started trolling the magazine and the actress for the same. Many mocked the publication for the "bad editing", and many others criticised it for adding a human being from different race as a "prop" in the picture. Some others even pointed out if Filmfare took permission to use the man's picture if at all it was inserted through editing.

There are series of tweets slamming the "bad editing" and the idea of using a man from different race as "prop". Some found the concept to be racist. Sara certainly would not be happy to have such response from people for her first ever magazine cover photoshoot.

If looks could kill... #SaraAliKhan is an absolute stunner in this new still from our latest cover shoot.



Watch this space for more exclusive pictures from the shoot. pic.twitter.com/HezQdrRuqA — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 26, 2019

The second picture is making me uncomfortable. People are not props! — S (@zukriti8) February 26, 2019

A bad photo shop of the guy , cheap stuff no shadow of the man — Umesh Gaikwad (@UmeshGa17367784) February 26, 2019

What is the concept of this shoot? People of other cultures and ethnicities are not props — silhan (@whitelily22) February 26, 2019

Did someone actually approve this for publishing? In 2019? Shouldn’t you know better? People & cultures are not props for you to appropriate. Disgusted. — SparkleMcSnowflake❄️ (@Anjaani07) February 27, 2019

U people really need a good editor. — Shaik Abdul Rehaman (@sabdulrehamani) February 26, 2019

The second picture is so badly conceptualised, & even worse is the photoshop element. @filmfare you can do better than this . & give the tribesman the respect he deserves, don’t make a prop out of him — aslesha belliappa (@aslesha1) February 27, 2019

@filmfare #SaraAliKhan I reserve judgment cuz I’d like to believe u r “woke” enough to know that Africans in their traditional attire are not props for ur photoshoots! This article better have content on the people & culture u have photographed, if not, this is highly offensive!! — EC (@RanveersLeela) February 26, 2019

And I thought her Ivy League education would have taught her that it is not okay to misappropriate other cultures. Turns out #SaraAliKhan is as ignorant as other Bollywood celebrities which is kind of sad because she did come across as intelligent initially. — Neha (@neha2saxena) February 26, 2019

Sara has had an impressive Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath that also featured Sushant Singh Rajput. She was much appreciated for her performance in the film, and soon she was seen in another big film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. She managed to catch limelight with her performance in the second film as well.