Disha Patani recently posted a hot picture on Instagram that showed her setting the Diwali mood in a rather unorthodox manner. She was seen partially wearing a lehenga and flaunting her curves in a Calvin Klein sports bra while holding a diya. While the photo created quite a stir on social media, the photoshopped image of the same picture raised many eyebrows.

Disha's picture has been photoshopped, apparently either to make it look hotter and more sensuous or to make it look little less revealing. It appears that after Disha uploaded the photo, it received backlash from many, who found it offensive as it was associated with the festival of Diwali.

She soon apparently deleted the first picture and posted a tampered version of the same, which is less revealing. However, one popular magazine faced a lot of wrath as it shared the first image that Disha had posted.

Many thought that it was the magazine that photoshopped Disha's picture to make her breast look bigger. While International Business Times, India could not verify if Disha actually deleted the first picture and replaced it with a morphed one, there are many on social media who claim the same.

While this tampering caught the attention of several people on social media, the bold photoshoot irked many, who felt it was inappropriate to shoot such a picture to connect with the festival of Diwali.

There are scores of remarks on the internet, slamming the actress, and many slut-shaming her.

Nonetheless, there are many others who supported Disha, opining that she looks gorgeous in the picture, and there is nothing offensive about it.

Truly classy of .@filmfare for having photoshopped Disha Patani's breasts to make them appear bigger than they actually are. How sick were you to have your editors work on this assignment? How cheap? And we wonder why young girls constantly feel bad about their own bodies. Shame. pic.twitter.com/Ai50vi4pfV — Aishwarya S (@Hyper_aice) November 5, 2018

I don't get why people are hating on Disha Patani. Aren't your daughter's crop tops/ lehenga blouses the same length?

Also @filmfare has photoshopped her picture to look more booby, probably for clickbait which is hoenstly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/BvJGO5tzqJ — Maahin (@messiphilosophy) November 5, 2018

Not cool @filmfare, not cool!

Objectification taken to whole other level through this perversely Photoshopped image of Disha Patani



This is inexcusable! pic.twitter.com/EZ2DDdjdYQ — Hima Bulusu (@amih2507) November 5, 2018

Leave it to @filmfare to fake a woman's boobs digitally to sell itself . Very progressive. Was @dishapatani aware? — hindihainhum ?️‍? (@kabirazad2017) November 5, 2018

First Disha Patani only uploaded second (filmfare) pic in her Instagram, after 10 mins deleted that pic and uploaded the first pic. — Hyd Movies (@hydmovies) November 5, 2018

Filmfare didn’t Photoshop.

Disha posted the second pic on Insta and deleted within seconds to replace it with more sanskari first one. — Biscuit (@bakened) November 6, 2018

[2/2] A little saddening to imagine the type of comments #DishaPatani would've received that made her delete the picture. Will never understand why people need to associate dresses with traditions.

Indians. ? — Sachin Nishil (@Sachin_Nishil) November 6, 2018

