In a shocking incident, some private pictures of Akshara Haasan have been leaked on social media, and have now gone viral.

Daughter of Kamal Haasan and sister of Shruti Haasan, Akshara had made her acting debut with the movie Shamitabh in 2015. She is not someone who generally makes headlines for any controversial stuff, but her leaked photos in which she is seen taking selfies wearing inner-wear is surely going to make her fans shocked.

It appears that Akshara clicked the pictures privately in a room, but somehow these have now been leaked on social media. The images have now found its way into Twitter and Instagram.

In some of the pictures, she is seen having her usual short hair, while in others, she sported a little longer hair. Although the photos look genuine, It is not confirmed if the pictures are morphed or are actually that of Akshara. All the pictures have been clicked by Akshara herself, and it is shocking that they have now spread all over the internet.

With Akshara's private photos going viral on social media, the Haasan family is likely to be highly disappointed by the incident.

International Business Times, India tried to contact Akshara over text message, but there was no response from her till the story was filed.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood actress' private pictures and videos have leaked online. A few months ago, Amy Jackson's phone was hacked and her personal photos taken during a dinner with a friend were made available on social media.

Right after the advent of smartphones in India, a lot of actresses had become victim to such incidents where their intimate moments and pictures captured on camera were leaked online.