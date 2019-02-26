Love her or hate her, but you can't ignore her. That's the effect Alia Bhatt has on the people of this country. Not a perfectionist or a know-it-all, Alia has always appeared to be one of us. And while many of us wouldn't have the zeal or guts to do it, Alia has taken on her mistakes and turned it around for herself.

It's not just Ranveer Singh who has received a massive applause for his performance in Zoya Akhtar's – Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt's performance in the film has struck a chord with many and has received thunderous applause. And one such person from the industry who was bowled over by her performance was Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan sent a bouquet and a handwritten note to Alia, which the diva shared on her Instagram. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Its not everyday you receive a letter from the legend. Greatful."

Though, she was quick enough to correct the word 'greatful' to 'grateful', her fans and followers had already spotted the mistake. While there were many who even came out in support of the actress, there was a huge majority of people who were not ready to let this go that easily.

On personal front, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being engaged in a discussion of sort had made headlines. Talking to DNA about the rumours of her being sad in the relationship, the Gully Boy actress said, "I just can't believe that my frown has become a sensation and a new story is being cooked up every day about how I'm sad. It's not true. I don't find the need to clarify it because in my heart, if I know what the truth is, nothing else really matters."

"I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side," she had said talking about her marriage plans with Ranbir Kapoor.