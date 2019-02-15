The entire Bollywood seemed to have been gripped by Valentine's Day fervour on February 14 this year and almost every celebrity couple celebrated the day in their own unique style. While newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh immersed in some massive but adorable PDA, Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli went out for a lavish dinner date.

While Arjun Kapoor tried to pass himself off as a singleton, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani seemed to have been officially engaged. Both Tiger and Disha shared pictures of their rings on their respective social media handles and made the announcement in a cryptic way.

One of Bollywood's most loved and celebrated couples – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also took some time out from their busy schedules to celebrate this day of love. Ranbir and Alia opted for some quality time at home followed by a cosy home-cooked meal by Ranbir's chef.

Ranbir's personal chef Harsh Dixit prepared a special three-course meal for the lovey-dovey couple. And the menu certainly had us all salivating. Dixit shared a picture with the couple on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day. All smiles post a not so nasty 3 course valentines dinner. The menu tonight included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love. Obviously Zero sugar coz diet."

A special screening of Gully Boy was organised at the Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday (February 13) which was attended by the entire cast of the film and Bollywood fraternity where Alia Bhatt was present with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In a video that has now gone viral, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen seated with Alia Bhatt in their car and having a heated conversation. While Alia looked visibly upset and confused, Ranbir seemed to be going on a rant. The video had left fans wondering whether something is wrong between the couple, but, this V-day picture has put all speculations to rest.

After all, which couple does not have a lover's tiff, right?