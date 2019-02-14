Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been in the news for their rumoured affair but the two have always shied away from question pertaining to their relationship status. But it looks like the lovebirds have finally decided to let the chickens out of the coop by making it official on Valentine's Day. Not their relationship but an endorsement deal with a beverage brand.

Both Tiger and Disha posted their individual pictures on their respective Instagram handles flaunting a ring hinting at their possible engagement. While Tiger wrote, "Turns out I'm taken", Disha wrote, "Someone popped the question, and I said yes."

It looks like Tiger and Disha have finally learned the art of luring their fans getting maximum engagement on their social media posts.

The lovebirds have always refrained themselves from sharing pictures together on social media but they have never managed to escape from the paparazzi's eye. From going on a lunch or dinner date to their mid-night outings, Tiger and Disha have always been spotted enjoying a quality time together.

Last year, Tiger and Disha ringed in their new year at their favourite destination Maldives and were seen sharing some exotic pictures on their respective social media handles.

Take a look.