Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for the past couple of years but they have always maintained that they are 'just friends' and there is nothing serious between them. And now rumours have started doing the rounds that the duo rumoured to be lovebirds have now decided to end their relationship.

According to Filmfare, Disha is already dating someone while Tiger is busy mingling with his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria.

The break-up story of Tiger and Disha is quite difficult to comprehend as the two recently got mobbed by their fans when they were out on a lunch date at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

If reports are to be believed, Tara Sutaria, who is now linked with Tiger, is reportedly dating late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar.

Tiger and Disha are still following each other on Twitter and Instagram and liking each other's post. Even Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff, who share a good rapport with Disha, have also been following her on social media.

When Tiger was recently asked about Disha walking out of a project because his idol Hrithik Roshan flirted with her, the Baaghi actor told PTI, "It's part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings."

Earlier, Disha and Hrithik had rubbished the rumours calling it "childish and irresponsible gossip".

Let's wait till we hear it from Tiger and Disha about the rumours of them heading for a splitsville.