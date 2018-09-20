Right from his debut in Heropanti, Tiger Shroff has impressed the Indian audience with his chiselled body and gravity-defying action sequences.

It looks like the 28-year-old actor has also managed to grab the attention of Hollywood's top producer Lawrence Kasanoff who has produced the popular Mortal Kombat series. He is reportedly planning to cast Tiger in a mainstream Hollywood film which will also star Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee.

Kasanoff apparently flew to Mumbai over the weekend to discuss the film's script with Sanjay Grover, son of Gulshan Grover, who has been a part of the project for the past one year. Grover, who happens to be a good friend of Tiger, suggested Kasanoff to bring the actor on board for the lead role as a fresh face for the film.

"Along with Larry, a big studio head, some of their associates and Emmy Award-winning writer Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series had also flown to India. Sanjay Grover, who has been a part of the project for the last one year, was also present at the meetings," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

"Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy Tiger with whom he had studied in school, to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side," the source added that casting an Indian actor in the main lead in a Hollywood film is a first for Larry as well.

Tiger has already become an eye candy for filmmakers after his action-packed film Baaghi 2 which took his performance to a new level altogether. On the work front, the actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming film Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, along with Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

It remains to be seen whether Tiger gives his nod to the project and treat his fans by showing off his different side altogether on the silver screen.