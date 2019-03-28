Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's growing closeness has been making their fans excited, but there is someone who is reportedly not happy about it. Apparently, Ananya Panday is upset about her rumoured boyfriend Kartik and Sara's bonding.

Kartik and Sara have been spending time together as they have been busy shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. A lot of pictures and videos of the two having some good time have been surfacing on the internet, and hence, rumours of their romance have already started.

Also, the rumours are backed by Sara's open confession of having crush on Kartik on the show Koffee with Karan. While fans are curious to know if there is something more than friendship between the two young stars, Ananya is reportedly finding it difficult to cope up with their closeness.

According to Filmfare, Ananya and Kartik's rumoured relationship is getting affected by his increasing bonding with Sara. However, the two are reportedly working upon making things fine.

"Sara and Kartik have got quite close to each other over the last few months and this has not been easy for Ananya as her relationship with him has just started. The two have been going through a rough phase as she does not approve of this growing friendship between Sara and him. Ananya has already tried to clear her issues with Kartik and they are trying their best to make it work," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, a video had come up that showed a couple locking lips during a party. The video was vague, but many believed that the couple in the clip was none other than Sara and Kartik. It was being said that it was a kissing scene between the two actors from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 that was leaked.

Later, some more pictures came in that showed them enjoying a bike ride on the streets of Mumbai.