There's no denying the fact that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are the hottest celebs in town. From industry people, fans to followers; everyone wants to see the duo together. So, when the news of Sara and Kartik doing Love Aaj Kal 2 surfaced, everyone was in a state of exuberance. Love Aaj Kal 2 is a sequel to the director's 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.

Ever since the news surfaced, Kartik and Sara have often been spotted together. Recently, a video of the two supposedly kissing had gone viral. In the video, a couple having a stark resemblance to Kartik and Sara were seen sharing intimate moments at a party. The video which was shared by a fan account of Kartik Aaryan had claimed that it was the actor kissing Sara Ali Khan while shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. The 22 seconds clip had sent their fans into a frenzy wondering if Kartik and Sara had locked lips for real.

And soon after that another picture of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan together appeared on social media, making their fans extremely excited. A photo has been going viral on social media that apparently shows Kartik and Sara enjoying a bike ride together. Although the picture is not very clear, the boy and girl in the frame very much resemble the two stars.

Recently, on being asked about the video, Kartik Aaryan said to Bollywoodlife, "Was that really Sara and me?" Earlier, Ranveer Singh too had tried to play cupid between the two at an event.

While basking in the success of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan and Pati, Patni Aur Who with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar.