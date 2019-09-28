Love is in the air for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The much-in-love couple can surely make you go weak in the knees with their PDA which is why they are considered as the most cutest pair in the industry. And yet again, the two floored their fans when they cosied up while posing for a family photo on Ranbir's 37th birthday celebration.

In the picture, Alia was seen all smile sitting almost into Ranbir's lap, while the latter had his hand wrapped around her waist. Sitting next to Ranbir was his mother Neetu Kapoor along with a friend. The last night's birthday celebration was also attended by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, their fans couldn't stop gushing about their love for each other and started wishing them to get married soon.

On Rishi Kapoor's 67th birthday, a fan-made photograph of Alia and Ranbir, dressed in their bridal outfits, gazing into each other and sharing a smile on their faces showcased their fans' obsession to see them married.

And now that Rishi Kapoor is back in India all hale and hearty after battling cancer for 11 months, fans are eagerly waiting to hear the wedding bells ringing in the Kapoor and Bhatt family.