While their off-screen chemistry has set the nation talking, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it seems are not so sure about their onscreen chemistry. Ranbir and Alia would be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which would be their first film together.

As per a report in TOI, Ranbir and Alia have been bombarded with film offers from big-wig producers ever since the duo made their relationship public. However, the couple has rejected several films offered to them together as they first want to see how the audience react to their on-screen pairing and then cash in on that. In the past too, we have seen several real-life couples who have not been a hit on the big screen. And, Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor are a prime example of that.

On the work front, Alia was supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus – Inshallah – along with Salman Khan, but the film was later shelved. There were reports of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film being shelved owing to Salman Khan's remuneration. Few reports had also said that Salman Khan wasn't too happy with his character in the film and the two couldn't reach a conclusion. Prior to that Ali Bhatt had revealed that she had jumped up and down for 15 minutes upon hearing the script and bagging the film.

On the other hand, Alia was also seen telling the reporters at the event, "Plans never really go as per plan. But, I can give you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, very soon." The latest buzz is that though Inshallah got shelved, Bhansali still wants to work with Alia Bhatt and if everything goes right, Alia might be seen in his upcoming next – Gangubai.