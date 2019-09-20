Every time we think Bollywood's most popular couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cannot be any more romantic, the duo proves us wrong. From their secret outings, vacations, social media love to getaways with families; everything about the duo makes us fall in love with the couple even more.

It was Alia Bhatt's bestie Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash and the couple made a mushy entry walking hand-in-hand. Akansha Ranjan's sister Anushka Ranjan, who is also a Bollywood actress, shared several photos from the bash. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romance is unmissable in the pictures shared by Anushka. While in one picture Alia seemed to be giving Ranbir a tight hug, in another, she was seen bonding with the girl gang.

Alia and Ranbir recently took some time off from their busy schedule to spend some quality time together. The duo went to Kenya and Alia shared many wonderful moments from their getaway. In a detailed interview with The Telegraph. Mahesh Bhatt had said, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!"

Further elaborating on the topic, Bhatt said, "What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's mythological drama 'Brahmastra'. The film also features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Apart from this, Ranbir would be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next and Shamshera. Alia, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of RRR and Sadak 2. She will also be seen in Takht with a bevvy of stars like Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor.