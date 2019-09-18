It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan have never been on good terms. It all started with a fight at a club, when Ranbir was just a newbie and things still have not cooled down between the two. Recent reports suggest that Salman Khan is now miffed with Ranbir over Devil.

There have been rumours of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga having approached Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming film – Devil. One must remember that Salman Khan is also gearing up for Kick 2 and his character in Kick - Devilal aka Devil - had become quite famous. Salman apparently is not very happy with Sandeep's film's title being Devil and the fact that Ranbir Kapoor would essay the titular role has further irritated him.

We all know that Salman Khan does not take these things lightly and Priyanka Chopra's decision to choose The Sky is Pink over Bharat and Salman's subsequent reaction to it proved it well for the industry.

"It is a known fact that Salman is not very fond of Ranbir and if he will play the title role in Devil and both films released around the same time, there will be some kind of confusion in the minds of the people. Salman was ticked off when he heard the news for the first time, and though he chose to play it down, we are told that both he and Sajid are not very amused by the title of the film," Deccan Chronicle reported, citing a source.

As per a report in India Today, Salman Khan was enjoying himself at a club in Mumbai with good friend Sanjay Dutt. Newcomer Ranbir Kapoor, who had not made his debut yet, was also at the pub with his set of friends. One thing led to another and the two hot-headed individuals got into a verbal argument in front of the crowd.

As the argument increased, Salman Khan turned violent and slapped Ranbir Kapoor. It was only due to the timely intervention of Sanjay Dutt who reminded them that they both belong to the industry and have well-known fathers that the two left each other. An embarrassed and much younger Kapoor scion left the pub immediately.