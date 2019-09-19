Instagram

One of the most coveted award shows of the country, IIFA, took place on Wednesday night and it was all about glitz, glamour and grandeur. While several celebrities grabbed the spotlight for their immaculate dressing style, many turned heads for their not-so-impressive style statements. Let us take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the gala event.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt seems to have been lifted from a dreamy, romantic sequence of a fairy-tale. Alia looked ethereal in a flowy off-shoulder gown, with a large bow at the back. Her side-ponytail and bronze make-up further accentuated her sharp features and beautiful face.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone looked absolutely radiant in a lilac lace gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. Deepika's long veil added an element of mystery and drama to the whole attire. The subtle makeup and neatly tied hair further elevated the aura.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif was every bit of a vision in this shimmery, embellished red dress.

Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit oozed oomph while bringing her A-game at the IIFA in this red-hot dress. The dazzling smile did overpower everything else at the event.

Genelia D'souza: Genelia made heads turn with her effortless beauty in this gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfit. The colour not only complimented her skin but also made her stand out from the crowd.

Swara Bhasker: We were not impressed with Swara Bhasker's all-white attire. Nothing in the dress could save the day for her.

Radhika Apte: Radhika Apte's chic slogan white dress did very little to accentuate her curves. The make-up further took over her inherent charm and radiance.

Nusrat Bharucha: While Nusrat makes a jaw-dropping appearance everywhere she goes, this time she failed at it, miserably. The blue dress not only looked cliché but also did not go well with the mood of the gala-night.

Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha's golden dress looked too tight and uncomfortable.

Preity Zinta: There's hardly anything that Preity Zinta's infectious, dimpled laugh can't fix; except for this dress.