Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 began with much fervour and aplomb at the Ambani household last night. Amidst the lavish decoration and grand Ganpati, Antilia was decked up like a new-bride to bring in Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal's first Ganesh puja after their wedding.

While both mother and daughter - Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani - looked flawless in beautiful traditional wears, it was their glittering smile that took our breath away. Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend and the next Ambani bahu Radhika Merchant too looked phenomenal in a traditional outfit as she posed with Nita Ambani.

However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fiery chemistry that stole the show. While Ranbir looked dapper in a traditional silver and grey sherwani, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a yellow and pink saree. The duo found it hard to keep their hands off each other and their equation reflected on cameras too.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the event looking their magnificent best. Rekha also arrived at the event in her trademark kanjivaram, heavy gold jewellery and sparkling smile. Madhuri Dixit arrived hand-in-hand with husband Sriram Nene.

Karan Johar gave style a new meaning with his flashy and colourful festive spirit kurta and that effervescent pout of his.

Katrina Kaif's glamorous appearance with sister Isabella Kaif certainly made everyone turn their heads. Isabella's dazzling entry proved she is Bollywood ready.

Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari and many other celebs attended the event having donned their traditional best.

Arjun Rampal also attended the event with girlfriend and the mother of his son Arik - Gabriella - in festive wear.