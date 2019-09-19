IIFA 2019 was all about a night of glitz, glamour and entertainment. While we saw many exes coming face-to-face at the event, there were many rumoured couples who walked hand-in-hand at the event too. And while we had expected things wouldn't be smooth between Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan after their film – Inshallah – being shelved, we were surprised to see the two together.

Not only were Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were seen sitting next to each other but a video of the two sharing hearty laughter has also surfaced online. There were reports of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film being shelved owing to Salman Khan's remuneration. Few reports had also said that Salman Khan wasn't too happy with his character in the film and the two couldn't reach a conclusion. Prior to that Ali Bhatt had revealed that she had jumped up and down for 15 minutes upon hearing the script and bagging the film. However, the video makes us believe that Alia and Salman have let bygones be bygones.

On the other hand, Alia was also seen telling the reporters at the event, "Plans never really go as per plan. But, I can give you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, very soon."

The latest buzz is that though Inshallah got shelved, Bhansali still wants to work with Alia Bhatt and if everything goes right, Alia might be seen in his upcoming next – Gangubai. The film is based around a brothel owner and her life – titled Gangubai. There were also the reports of Priyanka Chopra having been approached for the film but the dates could be finalised owing to Priyanka's busy schedule with Mindy Kaling film.