For the past few days, reports have been doing the rounds that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah, to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been shelved because of the alleged creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. In between this Salman and Bhansali's rumoured tiff, the most affected person has been none other than the film's leading lady Alia who has remain tight-lipped on the issue.

Alia, undoubtedly, had a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with two stalwarts of the industry in the same project. It was no less than a dream come true moment. Everything seems to be falling apart as the time is passing by but Alia has chosen not to let this situation affect her in any possible way.

"When Salman was out of Inshallah, Alia didn't know what hit her. She has given a large chunk of her dates in 2019- 2020 to the film. But she is not complaining. She doesn't want to compromise the project by saying anything," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

And though Salman and Bhansali have reportedly been facing roadblocks to be on the same page, it is because of Alia that Bhansali wants to push Inshallah forward to its destination.

"He (Bhansali) did a small stint of shooting with Alia. And what Alia brought to the film just blew Sanjay Bhansali's mind. He doesn't want to let go of the opportunity to direct Alia," the source added.

Later, it was reported that after Salman had walked out of the project, the makers of Inshallah were on the lookout for their leading man. And Shah Rukh Khan was being considered to be a part of it. Eventually, it turned out to be just a rumour.

Another reason why Shah Rukh Khan cannot be a part of Inshallah was that the superstar has already shared screen with Alia and Bhansali wanted to bring a fresh pairing of Salman and Alia on the big screen.

Inshallah, which was supposed to release on Eid 2020, has now been pushed indefinitely.