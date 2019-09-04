As the days are passing by, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans are becoming restless to see the couple tie the knot soon. Their obsession to see them married has gone to such extent that they are now even editing out Ranbir and Alia's marriage photographs.

A couple of days ago, Alia's wedding look from her latest ad had grabbed eyeballs on the internet. People had started calling her 'Ranbir ki Dulhan'. And now Alia and Ranbir's wedding picture has started doing the rounds of several fan pages on Rishi Kapoor's 67th birthday.

One of Ranbir's fan pages on Instagram posted the image wherein Alia and Ranbir, dressed in their bridal outfits, can be seen gazing into each other and sharing a smile.

There were reports that Ranbir had asked Mahesh Bhatt for Alia's hand in marriage and the two will get married in 2020. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

However, there had been no official confirmation about the alleged meeting of Ranbir with the Bhatt family.