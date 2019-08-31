Speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding always excites everyone and even small hint of their alleged marriage make their fans go crazy about the couple. So when Alia decked herself up in a bridal avatar, her fans couldn't stop gushing about her on social media.

On Saturday afternoon, Alia surprised everyone when she posted a couple of photographs dressed as a bride wherein she donned a red lehenga and completed her look with an emerald necklace and subtle make-up. "Dulhan wali feeeling," Alia captioned the images.

Though Alia had clearly mentioned that her wedding look was from an advertisement, fans started calling her "Ranbir Ki Dulhan" and continued it a chain of comments like "Ranbir dulhan lejayenge."

One fan said that for a second, he thought Alia really got married to Ranbir and hence, the wedding look after coming across the picture. Many even started speculating whether Ranbir and Alia are busy with preparation for their impending marriage.

A couple of weeks ago, there had been reports that Ranbir met up with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and asked his permission to marry her. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

However, there had been no official confirmation about the alleged meeting of Ranbir with the Bhatt family. If the reports turn out to be true, Ranbir and Alia are likely to tie the knot in 2020.