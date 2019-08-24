Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were one of the most loved and talked about couples. The duo were very fond of each other, and Ranbir apparently knew his then lady love a lot.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2017, Ranbir and Katrina had played a game of who knows each other better. While Ranbir had won the game as he scored five out of five and Katrina could score three, it was the Sanju actor's concluding lines for her that became the USP of the interview.

In his speech, Ranbir said that he is a "Katrina Kaif encyclopedia", but also added that he is yet to know a lot of things about the gorgeous actress. Backing his words, Ranbir said that Katrina is like an onion that has lots of layers.

"Even if I had lost, I would have been victorious. There is a lot of joy in losing to Katrina. Being such a Katrina Kaif fan and an encyclopedia, I was meant to win. The odds were against her. She doesn't know much about my life, it is not worth knowing. But it's worth knowing about her, and I know a lot about her, and there are still so miuch to know about her. I will continue in my pursuit of knowing Katrina even more, even deeper. You know, she is like an onion – layer after layer, layer after layer... We haven't come to even 5 percent of what Katrina Kaif is," Ranbir had said.

His words had brought a wide smile on her face, as she said it was an emotional speech, and praised him for his selection of words.

Well, although the duo's relationship did not last long, the two stars still share cordial equation, and they have worked as well together post their breakup.

Watch the full video below: