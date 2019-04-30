Katrina Kaif, who has lately been quite comfortable speaking about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, has again opened up about how she dealt with the heartbreak.

The Bharat actress said that though she was broken by the incident, her mother had told her something that helped her in rebuilding herself.

"I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened. I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better. And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem. One thought that helped me when I was at my lowest was something my mom told me, 'So many girls and women go through the same thing, you feel you are alone but you are not'. That thought was very comforting," Katrina told Mumbai Mirror.

Katrina further said that the unpleasant ending of the relationship with Ranbir did not change her as a person. She asserted that she is not going to change herself for anyone.

"I have always been emotional. I am a Cancerian and a sensitive soul. I am not going to lose that or change that for anyone. But what I have learnt is that as a woman, you must protect and maintain your identity. Your sense of self-worth comes from within and not from another person. You come into this world alone, and you leave alone. That's something you should not lose sight of. I am not saying be guarded in love. No, love with all your heart. Being in a relationship is beautiful and I have a lot to give to a person. But I know now that nobody else gives you your identity," the gorgeous diva added.

Ranbir and Katrina dated each other for quite some time, and it was believed that the two were soon supposed to tie the knot. However, things did not turn up as planned, and the couple had called it quits. Ranbir is now dating Alia Bhatt, while Katrina is happily single.