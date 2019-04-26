There's no denying that Katrina Kaif has had her own shares of struggles be it professional or personal. From breaking up with Salman Khan to moving in with Ranbir Kapoor who left her with a broken heart to picking herself up from rock bottom and acing through her acts in the showbiz, Katrina has surely been through a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

But even after going through ups and downs during her courtship with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina has remained cordial with both of them and shares a close bond of love and friendship.

Post her break-up with Ranbir, Katrina has remained single till date while Ranbir once again found the love of his life in Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Katrina and Alia shared a close bond of friendship even before she started dating Katrina's ex-boyfriend. There were also reports that Katrina's relation with Alia had suffered a dent because of the latter dating Ranbir. However, Katrina had clarified that her equation with Alia is not relevant to her dating life.

Apparently, Deepika Padukone, who once dated Ranbir Kapoor, was not in good terms with Katrina as Ranbir had cheated on her with the Bharat actress. But over the years, Deepika and Katrina have now buried the hatchet as the two have now become the new BFFs in the B-Town.

At the Filmfare Awards 2019, Katrina was seen exchanging pleasantaries with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir, his current girlfriend Alia and his ex-girlfriend Deepika as well.

So how does Katrina manages to remain cordial with everyone?

"I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way," Katrina told DNA in an interview.

She further added, "I'm not trying to be Ms Goody Two Shoes. I'm not some extra-terrestrial being. I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is (no names taken), I don't see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones. I don't think anyone is out there to hurt me. People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy."

It looks like Katrina seems to have learnt a great deal with her past experiences just to become a better version of herself with each passing day.