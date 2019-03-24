The recently held Filmfare Awards 2019 was a gala event witnessing the flamboyant presence of top Bollywood stars. However, one of the main attractions was Ranbir Kapoor's adorable moments with his two exes – Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif at the event.

Social media is flooded with scores of pictures from Filmfare night. Among others, the event was attended by Ranbir and his current girlfriend Alia Bhatt on one side, and Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on the other.

The two couples could not stop bonding with each other at the event, and the pictures clearly show how comfortable they are in each other's presence. There are a number of photos that show Ranbir and Deepika talking to each other in the friendliest manner possible while Alia sat between them.

There are other pictures and videos too that show Deepika's ex-beau and Ranveer hugging and flaunting bromance at the event. While Ranbir and Deepika's reconciliation happened long time ago, the award function witnessed Katrina Kaif too greeting Ranbir with hug and smile.

This is a rare moment as Ranbir and Katrina have hardly been spotted greeting each other so warmly in recent times. Filmfare Awards 2019 truly turned out to be an occasion for Ranbir to re-establish friendly relations with his ex-ladies.

Ranbir and Deepika were very open about their relationship, but the liaison ended on a bitter note. While Ranbir later started dating Katrina Kaif, Deepika got along with Ranveer, who is currently her husband. However, the Sanju actor's affair with Katrina also did not last for long, and he is now seeing Alia. On the other side, Katrina is happily single.

Although it has been an emotionally roller coaster ride for all these celebs, it is pleasant to see them let the bygone be bygone, and share cordial relationships.

Check some of the pictures of the mentioned stars having some quality time at the event:

All eyes on Ranbir, Ranveer & Deepika. My eyes on @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/TjzrQ9fN4T — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 24, 2019

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Filmfare Awards 2019 pic.twitter.com/CtFMvrQgSG — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 24, 2019

DeepVeer with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt at #VimalFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/nF2kOJNLjm — Deepika South FC (@DeepikaSouthFC) March 24, 2019