Deepika Padukone, who is all set to tie the knot with Ranveer Singh next month, is reportedly going to share screen space with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next movie.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika has been roped in opposite Ranbir in the untitled film. A buzz about the actress working with Ranbir in an upcoming movie started after Karan Johar accidentally hinted it on Koffee With Karan.

KJo apparently had a slip of tongue at the show, following which Deepika neither denied nor confirmed it. And now, reports claimed that the two former lovebirds have indeed joined hands for Luv Ranjan's film.

The film also features Ajay Devgn, and a hunt for another leading lady is still on, according to reports. If the reports are true, Deepika and Ranbir will be seen together in a film after 3 years. They last worked together in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, which, however, did not work well at the box office.

Nonetheless, their other two films together – Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were hit.

Meanwhile, the dusky beauty is busy prepping for her wedding with Ranveer, whom she dated for over six years. The couple finally decided to take the next step and announced their marriage date on social media.

Although the date of the wedding has been confirmed to be November 14 and 15, venue of the big event has not been revealed yet. Speculations suggest it will be a destination wedding in Italy.

Also, there is a special connection between their marriage date and their affair. It is believed that the star couple fell in love with each other during the making of Ram Leela, which was their first film together. The film was released on November 15, and the same is their wedding date.