Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised all by announcing their wedding on social media. The couple shared the good news on social media, announcing their marriage date to be November 14 and November 15 this year.

While fans cannot wait to see Ranveer and Deepika tie the knot, it appears that there is a special reason behind them choosing November 14 and 15 for the wedding dates.

It is believed that the duo's love story began from the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. They apparently started to develop a liking for each other during the shooting of the film, which was released on November 15, 2013.

This co-incidence or deliberate act of fixing the marriage date on the same date of the release of their first movie together caught many people's notice. Many on social media pointed out this connection.

As soon as the big announcement was made two days back, hashtag #DeepVeer started trending on social media. There are numerous tweets congratulating the couple, and fans are simply going crazy over their wedding.

Although it was speculated that Ranveer and Deepika have been dating each other since quite some time, they had never admitted it until the announcement was made.

The Padmaavat stars had always been making news for their PDA on social media as well as in real life. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations are being made regarding the big fat wedding.

Reports claimed that the marriage will take place at Italy's Lake Como, and Sabyasachi will design the bride's attire.