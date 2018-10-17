It's wedding time for the two leading ladies of Bollywood - Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Both the divas will get hitched by the end of this year. While Deepika will get married to her long-time boyfriend Ranveer Singh in November, Priyanka will tie the knot with her fiance Nick Jonas in December.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been dating for the past five years, will reportedly have a destination wedding at Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy. The ceremony will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. The destination is quite popular among Hollywood celebrities like George Clooney, Jessica Biel and Tom Cruise.

According to DNA, the wedding functions will reportedly be held between November 12 to 16 and the nuptials are likely to take place on November 13. Before taking off to the destination, a traditional ritual called Nandi Puja will take place at Deepika's residence in Bengaluru.

Unlike Deepika and Ranveer, Priyanka and Nick will get married on December 2 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be held at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel and the guest list will comprise 200 people of close family members and friends.

Nick Jonas had proposed to Priyanka Chopra with a Tiffany & Co. engagement ring on her birthday on July 18. After saying 'yes', Priyanka got engaged on August 18 at her home in Juhu, Mumbai, in the presence of families of both.