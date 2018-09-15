There is a strong buzz that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knot on November 20 in Italy after five years of dating. None of the two actors have spoken about their impending marriage till date. While their wedding is going to be an intimate affair, it seems like the duo has already disclosed their big secret to their close friends in the industry.

A couple of days ago, when stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat invited his good friend Ranveer Singh to join him on Instagram live video chat, we saw how the Padmaavat actor dodged the question about his wedding with a smirk on his face.

Similarly, when a fan recently joined Karan Johar in a reverse rapid-fire round on his radio chat show Calling Karan, he asked the filmmaker to accept or deny that Deepika and Ranveer are getting married. To which KJo replied, "I am not denying!"

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer made a statement when they stepped outside the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand and even shared a kiss in front of the paparazzi. The couple, somehow, gave a loud shout out that they ain't hiding their relationship anymore, be it from their fans or the media.

If reports are to be believed, the couple will be getting married on November 10 at Lake Como, in Lombardy, Italy. The location is known for its stunning landscapes on the foothills of the Alps. The destination is quite popular among Hollywood celebrities like George Clooney, Jessica Biel and Tom Cruise who got married at Lake Como. Before taking off to the destination, a traditional ritual called Nandi Puja will take place at Deepika's residence in Bengaluru.