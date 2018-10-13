Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married in November 2018. The two had recently made a trip to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, India, to scout for a wedding location and do some jewellery shopping. According to reports, the wedding date and venue have been finalised, with a limited number of guests to be invited.

Filmfare.com reports that the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be held at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in November 2018. The report says that the guest list will comprise 200 people of close family members and friends.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18, 2018, at the actress's home in Juhu, Mumbai in the presence of families of both. The Quantico actress and the American singer had dated for only a few months before they decided to be together for life and make it official.

Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra with a Tiffany & Co. engagement ring on her birthday on July 18, 2018. After saying 'yes', Priyanka Chopra opted out of the Salman Khan mega movie Bharat, where she was playing the lead, citing personal reasons.

There was a huge controversy over her sudden exit, with the head at Salman Khan Films saying it was unprofessional of Priyanka Chopra. But Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan let her go, saying they're happy she is getting married. "Maybe she does not want to work with me anymore," or maybe not work in "hamari industry" (Bollywood), said Salman Khan, and made peace.

However, Priyanka Chopra has kept her commitment to Shonali Bose's movie The Sky is Pink, and has completed schedules in London and India for the film. Also starring in The Sky is Pink are Farhan Akhtar as Priyanka's husband and Zaira Wasim as their daughter. The film is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and succumbed to it in 2015.

Priyanka Chopra has also recently turned tech investor and it seems after her wedding, she will be spending more time in Los Angeles and New York than in Mumbai. Congratulations to the couple.