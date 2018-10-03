After being spotted at a restaurant in Lower Parel, Mumbai, a few days ago and also at a football match of celebrities in the city, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to Jodhpur. Pictures and videos of them visiting the Mehrangarh Fort went viral and gave rise to speculation that the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding will happen in Jodhpur.

While we are not sure of the wedding venue - it could be the Mehrangarh Fort or the Umaid Bhavan Palace - we do know that they didn't exactly visit the Rajasthan city just to plan for their wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did indulge in shopping for some exquisite jewellery for their wedding, but there is another reason for their visit to Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Jodhpur to attend the birthday of Priyanka's BFF Tamanna Dutt's husband Sudeep Dutt. The actress' brother Siddharth Chopra was also present. Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of them on Instagram, with the message, "Happy birthday Maharaja @sudeepdutt what a wonderful birthday lunch. I'm so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away!"

Sudeep Dutt also shared some pictures on his Instagram, saying with one picture, "Surprise birthday party..... cake cutting with a sword..." and captioning the other, "When you cut the cake with a sword .... you have to eat like this...."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited the Mehrangarh Fort. Check out the pictures and videos of their outing.

Nick Jonas arrived in India a couple of days after Priyanka Chopra came home to shoot for The Sky is Pink. According to reports, the next schedule of the film will be in London, after having shot a schedule their already. The Sky is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18 at Priyanka's home in Mumbai. The actress was rumoured to be getting married in September, but it seems the real wedding date is still open for speculations as no 'save the dates' have gone out yet.