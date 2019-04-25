Speculations about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to move in together have picked up pace ever since the lovebirds were recently spotted visiting a interior designer office in Worli. And now if the report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, it was Neetu Kapoor who suggested Ranbir to move in with Alia.

Alia had earlier revealed that she has bought an apartment which is located in the same building where she currently lives in. When Alia was asked if the property was meant to be a love nest of her and Ranbir, she denied it and said that the property will be used as an office space for her own production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions.

An earlier report had suggested that Ranbir and Alia have secretly made it official and got engaged. Since Rishi Kapoor is not keeping too well and is undergoing treatment, he wanted to see his son settle down and hence, the two, decided to take a step ahead and made it official. As per reports, the two would tie the knot soon after the release of their next ambitious project – Brahmastra.

On the night of Filmfare Awards 2019, Alia had confessed love for her beau Ranbir on stage, as she accepted her award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Raazi. It was the first time that Alia openly told Ranbir, and the world, that she loves him.

And it wouldn't come as a surprise if the couple start living together in the near future.